Dutt exits 'Welcome to the Jungle' over scheduling, endorses Shetty
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt had to step away from Welcome to the Jungle just two days into filming, thanks to some tricky scheduling issues.
Director Ahmed Khan shared that Dutt really tried to make it work, but in the end, his calendar just wouldn't allow it.
Showing real professionalism, Dutt even encouraged Suniel Shetty to take over his role so the film could keep moving forward.
Shroff joins 'Welcome' as villain, ₹105cr
After Dutt's exit, Jackie Shroff joined as the villain.
The movie, third in the Welcome series, features a star-packed cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani.
It's done fairly well at the box office too, raking in ₹105 crore in its first nine days.