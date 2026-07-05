Dutt exits 'Welcome to the Jungle' over scheduling, endorses Shetty Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Sanjay Dutt had to step away from Welcome to the Jungle just two days into filming, thanks to some tricky scheduling issues.

Director Ahmed Khan shared that Dutt really tried to make it work, but in the end, his calendar just wouldn't allow it.

Showing real professionalism, Dutt even encouraged Suniel Shetty to take over his role so the film could keep moving forward.