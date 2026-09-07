Dutt mocks Sarnaik's taxi drivers' Marathi mandate at Dahi Handi
Actor Sanjay Dutt had some fun at a recent Dahi Handi event, joking that even after six years in Pune's Yerwada jail, he still can't speak Marathi, poking at Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's order for taxi drivers to learn the language or risk permit suspension.
The state had already pushed back the deadline by a year because of the sentiments of the Hindi-speaking population in Maharashtra, leaving ministers a bit embarrassed.
Dutt reportedly spoke Hindi in jail
Dutt spent over four years in jail for illegally possessing an AK-47 rifle that was part of a consignment sent by Dawood Ibrahim's gang in Mumbai.
He reportedly stuck to Hindi behind bars, even though there were several Marathi-speaking inmates and the prison staff was also Marathi, and they spoke to him in Hindi.