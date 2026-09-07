Dutt mocks Sarnaik's taxi drivers' Marathi mandate at Dahi Handi

Actor Sanjay Dutt had some fun at a recent Dahi Handi event, joking that even after six years in Pune's Yerwada jail, he still can't speak Marathi, poking at Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik's order for taxi drivers to learn the language or risk permit suspension.

The state had already pushed back the deadline by a year because of the sentiments of the Hindi-speaking population in Maharashtra, leaving ministers a bit embarrassed.