Dutt returns in 'Aakhri Sawal' on Lionsgate Play August 13

What starts as a classroom disagreement turns into a nationwide debate, drawing in media and politicians. As things heat up, secrets come out and beliefs are challenged.

Dutt shared that his character is driven by conviction but also shows "vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself."

He's excited for viewers to experience this story from home: Dutt shared that his character is driven by conviction but also shows vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself.