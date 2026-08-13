Dutt returns in 'Aakhri Sawal' on Lionsgate Play August 13
Sanjay Dutt is back with Aakhri Sawal, streaming August 13, 2026 on Lionsgate Play.
Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and featuring a solid cast including Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Tridha Choudhury, Namashi Chakraborty, and Neetu Chandra, the film follows Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Dutt), whose strong principles spark a clash with his standout student Vicky.
'Aakhri Sawal' dispute becomes nationwide debate
What starts as a classroom disagreement turns into a nationwide debate, drawing in media and politicians. As things heat up, secrets come out and beliefs are challenged.
Dutt shared that his character is driven by conviction but also shows "vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself."
He's excited for viewers to experience this story from home: Dutt shared that his character is driven by conviction but also shows vulnerability, compassion, and a willingness to question himself.