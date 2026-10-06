Dutta shares 'Drishyam 3' BTS as film promises fresh story

Ishita Dutta just gave fans a peek behind the scenes of Drishyam 3, sharing some pictures on Instagram with director Abhishek Pathak and co-stars Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jadhav. She summed it up sweetly: "One with the team..."

This time, Drishyam: The Conclusion brings a fresh story as Vijay Salgaonkar faces new hurdles to protect his family.