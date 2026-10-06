Dutta shares 'Drishyam 3' BTS as film promises fresh story
Entertainment
Ishita Dutta just gave fans a peek behind the scenes of Drishyam 3, sharing some pictures on Instagram with director Abhishek Pathak and co-stars Shriya Saran and Mrunal Jadhav. She summed it up sweetly: "One with the team..."
This time, Drishyam: The Conclusion brings a fresh story as Vijay Salgaonkar faces new hurdles to protect his family.
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' original legal investigation
The film features favorites like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Prakash Raj. Unlike Drishyam 2, this sequel offers an original plot focused on a new legal investigation into the Salgaonkars.
Written by Pathak with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026.