Dutta's 'evil dead' Instagram remark sparks outrage after Patekar's death
Entertainment
Tanushree Dutta is getting a lot of heat online after she called actor Nana Patekar "evil dead" in an Instagram video. Patekar, a veteran actor, passed away on October 8.
Many felt Dutta's words were harsh and insensitive, especially so soon after his passing.
Dutta's 2018 harassment claim resurfaces
The backlash is even stronger because of their history: Dutta had accused Patekar of sexual harassment back in 2018 (from an incident she said happened in 2008), which he denied.
With her comments coming right before a work event in Lucknow, social media users are calling her out for lacking empathy during a time of mourning.