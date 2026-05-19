Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' opens 40L then collapses to 21L Monday
Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt and a star-studded cast, released on May 15, 2026 but has struggled to keep up momentum.
After opening with ₹40 lakh, the film saw some weekend growth but dropped sharply on Monday, earning only ₹21 lakh, a steep 73.8% fall from Sunday's numbers.
'Aakhri Sawal' India 2.16cr worldwide 2.98cr
The movie's total collection in India stands at just ₹2.16 crore net, with worldwide gross barely reaching ₹2.98 crore; even international audiences didn't show much love.
Despite initial hype around its unique genre and ensemble cast (including Namashi Chakraborty and Sameera Reddy), Aakhri Sawal hasn't managed to impress at the box office.
'Aakhri Sawal' delayed by CBFC
Originally set for May 8, the film was pushed back due to CBFC certification issues and finally released on May 15.
But even with all that anticipation, its performance so far has been pretty disappointing for everyone involved.