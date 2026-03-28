Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' teaser set April 2 at 11:11am.
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt's new film, Aakhri Sawal, is set to launch its teaser on April 2, 2026, right on Hanuman Jayanti at 11:11am
Announced during Ram Navami, the timing adds some festive buzz for fans. The movie itself lands in theaters on May 15.
'Aakhri Sawal' explores RSS 100-year journey
Aakhri Sawal dives into the 100-year journey of the RSS and focuses on a meeting that shaped India's socio-political scene.
Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang (of Picasso fame), it stars Dutt alongside Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, and Sameera Reddy.
With Nikhil Nanda producing and Utkarsh Naithani writing, expect a thoughtful take on history and selfless service.