Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' teaser set April 2 at 11:11am. Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's new film, Aakhri Sawal, is set to launch its teaser on April 2, 2026, right on Hanuman Jayanti at 11:11am

Announced during Ram Navami, the timing adds some festive buzz for fans. The movie itself lands in theaters on May 15.