Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' trailer on hold after CBFC requests changes
Entertainment
The trailer for Sanjay Dutt's new film Aakhri Sawal was set to drop today, but it's on hold because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) wants some changes before giving the green light.
No word yet on a new release date, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.
'Aakhri Sawal' hits theaters May 8
Aakhri Sawal, hitting theaters May 8, digs into big historical debates like the post-Gandhi assassination ban and the Babri Masjid controversy, plus explores the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's century-long journey.
Alongside Dutt, you'll see Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.
The film is directed by National Award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang.