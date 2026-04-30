Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' trailer on hold after CBFC requests changes Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The trailer for Sanjay Dutt's new film Aakhri Sawal was set to drop today, but it's on hold because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) wants some changes before giving the green light.

No word yet on a new release date, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.