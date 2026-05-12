Earle graces Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 cover shot in Botswana
Entertainment
Alix Earle, 25, landed a cover and was named one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026's leading ladies.
Her big moment was shot in Botswana, where she posed in a unique acacia-wood bikini top and crochet thong bottoms, surrounded by elephants and zebras, pretty on-brand for her adventurous vibe.
Earle expands brand and media presence
Earle started with SI Swimsuit back in 2024 and quickly made her print debut.
She's also huge on TikTok and has over 14 million followers across platforms, launched her own acne skincare line "Reale Actives" this March, and is set to appear in a Netflix reality show later this year.
Even with all the buzz, she admits she was nervous before the shoot but says stepping out of her comfort zone helped boost her confidence.