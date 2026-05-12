Earle graces Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 cover shot in Botswana

Earle expands brand and media presence

Earle started with SI Swimsuit back in 2024 and quickly made her print debut.

She's also huge on TikTok and has over 14 million followers across platforms, launched her own acne skincare line "Reale Actives" this March, and is set to appear in a Netflix reality show later this year.

Even with all the buzz, she admits she was nervous before the shoot but says stepping out of her comfort zone helped boost her confidence.