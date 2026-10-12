Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' ticket prices reach ₹1,800!
What's the story
Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film, Jailer 2, is set to take over the box office with early morning screenings starting as early as 6:00am in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The premium tickets are reportedly priced at ₹1,800 in Bengaluru. This price variation has added to the film's pre-release excitement. In Tamil Nadu, shows will begin at 8:30am on Thursday, October 15.
Ticket dynamics
Bengaluru's ticket prices for 'Jailer 2'
Bengaluru has become a talking point for expensive multiplex tickets, with opening-day prices averaging ₹800 to ₹1,000. However, premium rates have reached as high as ₹1,800 at select multiplexes in the city.
These varying prices highlight the demand for Rajinikanth's starrer.
Bookings listed for Bengaluru include shows starting just after 6:00am with the first screenings likely to attract fans eager to watch Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian.
Price adjustment
Andhra Pradesh government issues special ticket rate for 'Jailer 2'
The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a temporary ticket-price hike for Jailer 2, allowing theaters to charge additional amounts during the film's first week in cinemas.
The revised rates will be in effect from October 15 to October 21, with five shows permitted per day under the order.
Single-screen theaters can charge an additional ₹50 per ticket, while multiplexes can levy an extra ₹75.
Regional pricing
Ticket prices in Tamil Nadu and Telangana
In neighboring Telangana, tickets for Jailer 2 are reportedly priced between ₹295 and ₹350 at multiplexes. Bookings have opened at select theaters, with availability varying across locations.
Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the first shows are expected to begin around 8:00am or 8:30am. Tickets are currently priced at around ₹190.
Major cities like Chennai and Hyderabad have government-controlled tickets, so fans will get to enjoy the actioner at much lower prices.
The film will be released on October 15.