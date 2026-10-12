Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' ticket prices reach ₹1,800!

Bengaluru has become a talking point for expensive multiplex tickets, with opening-day prices averaging ₹800 to ₹1,000. However, premium rates have reached as high as ₹1,800 at select multiplexes in the city.

These varying prices highlight the demand for Rajinikanth's starrer.

Bookings listed for Bengaluru include shows starting just after 6:00am with the first screenings likely to attract fans eager to watch Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian.