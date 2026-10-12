'Jailer 2' advance booking: Rajinikanth starrer collects ₹30cr globally
What's the story
Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is already making waves with its impressive advance booking numbers. The action-packed entertainer has reportedly raked in nearly ₹30cr worldwide for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. A significant portion of this revenue comes from international pre-sales, which have reportedly surpassed ₹20cr. In India, the opening day advance booking collection stands at around ₹11cr.
Regional breakdown
'Jailer 2' in numbers
In India, Jailer 2 has amassed ₹16.86cr through advance bookings across three show dates. The opening day, Thursday (October 15), accounts for ₹11.07cr in the reported figures.
Chennai has emerged as the top city with a whopping ₹3.29cr in advance sales, reflecting the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth's return as Muthuvel Pandian, a character that became a sensation after the first film's success.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film continues Rajinikanth's journey as Muthuvel Pandian, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.
It stars bigweights Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and SJ Suryah.
The sequel has generated curiosity among fans due to its marketing campaign and the inclusion of Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in guest roles.
It will also be released in Hindi and Malayalam languages.