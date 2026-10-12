'Jailer 2' advance booking: Rajinikanth starrer collects ₹30cr globally

In India, Jailer 2 has amassed ₹16.86cr through advance bookings across three show dates. The opening day, Thursday (October 15), accounts for ₹11.07cr in the reported figures.

Chennai has emerged as the top city with a whopping ₹3.29cr in advance sales, reflecting the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth's return as Muthuvel Pandian, a character that became a sensation after the first film's success.