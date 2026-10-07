Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Certification, runtime, plot, cast, release date
What's the story
The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, has been certified 'UA 16+'. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film will have a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, according to reports. This gives audiences ample time to witness the return of superstar Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian on the big screen.
Film details
'Jailer' franchise's unique blend of violence and humor
The certification is significant considering the franchise's mix of violence, action, and dark humor.
While the original film balanced its intense sequences with comedy and mass moments, the sequel seems to be taking it up a notch.
The trailer hints at a bloodier and more dangerous outing as Rajinikanth's Tiger gets embroiled in a new conflict with multiple enemies.
Cast details
'Jailer 2' adds several big names to cast
The sequel has expanded the franchise's ensemble cast, bringing back original members and adding several prominent names.
The film stars Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, and SJ Suryah.
The trailer also features Mohanlal looking menacing in shades and long hair, while veteran star Mithun Chakraborty is also part of the film's A-list cast.
Production details
Everything about the upcoming film
Nelson returns as director with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
Anirudh Ravichander is also back on music, ensuring that the follow-up movie retains the energetic sound and larger-than-life presentation associated with the first film.
The technical team includes cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, editor R Nirmal, art director DRK Kiran, and costume designers Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez.
Release details
Special 'Jailer 2' super show set for streaming
Jailer 2 will be released in IMAX, making it the first Rajinikanth film to have a major theatrical release in this format.
The makers are also hosting a special Jailer 2 Super Show, which is scheduled to stream on Sun NXT from Friday.
The film will hit theaters on October 15.