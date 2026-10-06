Why is Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' sparking 'Breaking Bad' comparisons?
What's the story
The recently released trailer of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has sparked a flurry of online discussions, with fans drawing parallels between the Tamil film and the iconic series Breaking Bad. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, features an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, SJ Suryah, and Mohanlal. It will hit theaters on October 15.
Visual similarities
Visual similarities between Balan's Kantha and Lydia
Fans have noticed several shots from the Jailer 2 trailer that closely resemble scenes from Breaking Bad and its spin-off, Better Call Saul.
A fan-made collage has highlighted these similarities, including Balan's character Kantha being compared to Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) from Breaking Bad.
The resemblance seems to be more about the visual presentation than any confirmed narrative connection.
Character parallels
More character comparisons based on visuals
Another striking comparison is between Chakraborty and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) from Breaking Bad.
Both characters are older men in dramatic frames, inviting immediate comparisons.
Similarly, Indian actor Hakkim Shah has been compared to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) from Better Call Saul due to their intense expressions and similar styling, per Variety India.
Major similarity
Most striking comparison is still Rajinikanth's character and Walter White
The most obvious comparison is between Rajinikanth's character Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and Bryan Cranston's Walter White.
The collage features a shot of Rajinikanth walking through smoke and destruction, reminiscent of Walter White in a desert setting.
Another pair places an explosion from Jailer 2 next to one of Breaking Bad's most recognizable moments.
The vehicle from Breaking Bad has also drawn attention for its similarities to the cars seen in the Jailer 2 trailer.
Director's connection
'Jailer' and 'Breaking Bad' connections continue to grow
The comparisons between Jailer and Breaking Bad are not entirely new. Fans had previously drawn parallels between Rajinikanth's character and Mike Ehrmantraut, another major character from the Breaking Bad universe.
Given that Nelson has previously been linked to the acclaimed crime series, these visual similarities are bound to draw attention.
Meanwhile, fans will know what the Tamil film offers next week.