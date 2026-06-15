'EastEnders' actor Heppelthwaite dies aged 59 described as gifted
Entertainment
Peter Heppelthwaite, known for his roles in EastEnders, My Family, and Only Fools and Horses, has passed away at 59.
His management confirmed the news on Monday, describing him as a "hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor."
Agency, daughter pay tribute to Heppelthwaite
His agency remembered his humor and kindness, saying he made people feel "seen" and always left a mark.
His daughter Georgia shared that he passed away peacefully holding their hands, calling him someone who "never gave up."
Fans and colleagues also highlighted how much he inspired those around him.