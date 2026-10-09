Easwar's pick sparks Rakesh's Instagram hint 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8'
Entertainment
Rakesh's eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam eight has fans wondering if he might come back.
After Rahul Easwar won a game that let him pick an evicted contestant to re-enter, Rakesh posted on Instagram, "If God has destined it, it will happen," keeping fans guessing.
Easwar rejects 2-week pass, brings Rakesh
Instead of taking a two-week safety pass, Easwar chose to bring Rakesh back, which got mixed reactions: Anjali and Mridula weren't too happy about it.
Meanwhile, Azif and Wikki landed straight on next week's nomination list for collecting fewer chocolates in the task.
With secret room contestants also returning and watching these moves unfold, the house dynamics just got a lot more interesting.