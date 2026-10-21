Echoes of Earth returns themed 'Arteries of Life' in Bengaluru
Entertainment
Echoes of Earth, the music and arts festival, returns for its 10th edition on December 5 and 6, 2026, at the foothills of Nandi Hills in Bengaluru.
This year's theme, "Arteries of Life," puts the spotlight on India's rivers with music, art, and immersive experiences, all set in nature.
Echoes of Earth promotes river conservation
The festival isn't just about good vibes; it's using creativity to spark real conversations about river conservation.
Through music and art, Echoes of Earth hopes to get people thinking about why our rivers matter, and maybe even inspire some action to protect them.