Eclatant Films says Varma owes ₹29.6764cr by October 30
Entertainment
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is facing a financial dispute with Eclatant Films, who say he owes them ₹29,67,64,000.
The company has publicly warned others not to work with him without their OK and given him until October 30, 2026, to pay up.
No-Objection certificate threatens Varma's 'Police Company'
If Varma misses the deadline, Eclatant Films plans to put a lien on his assets, a move based on a deal from 2010 that was backed by the Bombay High Court in 2013 (with ₹11,38,92,000 just in interest).
The company now insists any future projects with Varma need their No-Objection Certificate, which puts his upcoming film Police Company in doubt.
So far, Varma hasn't commented on the situation.