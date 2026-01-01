Eclatant Films serves Varma notice seeking 29.67cr over 2010 NOC
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been slapped with a notice from Eclatant Films, asking him to pay up ₹29.67 crore in dues by October 30.
The amount includes interest and goes back to a 2010 agreement where Varma was supposed to get a no-objection certificate for certain industry activities.
Eclatant warns industry against Varma's projects
Eclatant Films is not just stopping at the notice. They have also warned producers, distributors, broadcasters, and OTT platforms against entering into business arrangements with Varma or acquiring, streaming or exploiting projects associated with him.
This advisory has popped up in trade magazines, and if he does not pay, Eclatant might enforce a contractual lien on his shares, rights, financial interests, and exploitation revenues from films falling within the scope of the agreement, which could really mess with his upcoming projects.