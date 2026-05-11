ED opposes Fernandez approver plea in ₹200cr Chandrasekhar case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) isn't on board with Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez's request to turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case tied to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
According to the ED, Jacqueline received luxury gifts worth around ₹7 crore from the crime proceeds and was a significant beneficiary.
They believe letting her become an approver would be unfair, saying it would be a "miscarriage of justice."
ED: Fernandez stayed in contact, uncooperative
The ED also pointed out that Jacqueline stayed in touch with Chandrasekhar even after knowing about his criminal record and didn't fully cooperate during questioning.
The case itself began with Chandrasekhar's alleged extortion of ₹200 crore from former Ranbaxy promoters' wives and actor Nora Fatehi is a witness.
The court has given Jacqueline's legal team time to respond, with the next hearing set for May 12.