ED opposes Fernandez approver plea in ₹200cr Chandrasekhar case

ED: Fernandez stayed in contact, uncooperative

The ED also pointed out that Jacqueline stayed in touch with Chandrasekhar even after knowing about his criminal record and didn't fully cooperate during questioning.

The case itself began with Chandrasekhar's alleged extortion of ₹200 crore from former Ranbaxy promoters' wives and actor Nora Fatehi is a witness.

The court has given Jacqueline's legal team time to respond, with the next hearing set for May 12.