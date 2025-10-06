ED probes money laundering angle in Chennai drug scandal

Investigation reveals connections between drugs, fraud, and politics

Investigators say the drug ring sourced cocaine from Bengaluru and had ties to Chennai's film industry, plus ex-AIADMK functionary T Prasad, who was already arrested for a ₹2 crore job scam and drug distribution.

Police found narcotics and financial records, showing how deeply drugs, fraud, and politics are tangled together here.

The ED is now focusing on tracking illegal cash flows behind this network by questioning key suspects still in jail.