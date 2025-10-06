ED probes money laundering angle in Chennai drug scandal
Chennai's drug scandal just got bigger—after actors Srikanth and Krishna were arrested for cocaine use, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now stepped in to investigate possible money laundering tied to the case.
Both actors are out on conditional bail but must follow strict court orders as the probe continues.
Investigation reveals connections between drugs, fraud, and politics
Investigators say the drug ring sourced cocaine from Bengaluru and had ties to Chennai's film industry, plus ex-AIADMK functionary T Prasad, who was already arrested for a ₹2 crore job scam and drug distribution.
Police found narcotics and financial records, showing how deeply drugs, fraud, and politics are tangled together here.
The ED is now focusing on tracking illegal cash flows behind this network by questioning key suspects still in jail.