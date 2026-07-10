ED probes Sangani over secret overseas accounts, forex breaches

US and UK probe Sangani deals

The ED says some of Sangani's export payments weren't received or were funneled through unrelated third parties, without any official paperwork to explain why.

During the raid, Sangani reportedly tried to get rid of evidence by tossing his phone from the 13th floor (the investigators still got it back).

Authorities in the US and the UK are also digging into his past deals; back in 2016, UK customs even seized gold jewelry he allegedly underreported.