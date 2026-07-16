ED questions Bagga in Raipur 'Mahadev' 6,000 cr betting probe
TV personality Shefali Bagga was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Raipur this week as part of the ongoing investigation into the ₹6,000 crore Mahadev online betting app scam.
The ED says this is a huge international syndicate, with its main promoters believed to be operating out of Dubai, and with some betting applications allegedly being operated from Dubai and London.
Bagga's Delhi home yielded 30L
Back in May, officials raided her Delhi home and found ₹30 lakh in cash. They suspect this money is tied to promoting illegal betting apps like Tiger Exchange and Laser247.
The ED also thinks Bagga may have worked with Khanjan Thakkar, a key player accused of handling these apps' finances through hawala networks, and possibly even gave users betting tips.
So far, 14 people have been arrested and several politicians are under investigation as well.