ED questions Raman Arora, Kushaldeep Dhillon over money laundering probes

Arora arrested, Dhillon faces ₹7.53cr gap

Arora was arrested last year for allegedly running a fake building notice scam with a municipal official; Punjab Vigilance Bureau found cash, gold, and suspicious documents at his place.

Dhillon is being probed in a disproportionate assets case in which his declared income was ₹3.18 crore and his actual expenditure was ₹10.72 crore, leaving an unexplained gap of ₹7.53 crore, including a pricey farmhouse and acres of land bought through others.

The ED might call them back after reviewing their latest paperwork.