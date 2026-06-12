ED questions Raman Arora, Kushaldeep Dhillon over money laundering probes
Raman Arora from AAP and Kushaldeep Singh "Kiki" Dhillon, a former Congress MLA, showed up for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.
Both are under investigation in separate money laundering cases: Arora's linked to corruption and extortion, and Dhillon's tied to owning assets that don't match his known income.
Arora arrested, Dhillon faces ₹7.53cr gap
Arora was arrested last year for allegedly running a fake building notice scam with a municipal official; Punjab Vigilance Bureau found cash, gold, and suspicious documents at his place.
Dhillon is being probed in a disproportionate assets case in which his declared income was ₹3.18 crore and his actual expenditure was ₹10.72 crore, leaving an unexplained gap of ₹7.53 crore, including a pricey farmhouse and acres of land bought through others.
The ED might call them back after reviewing their latest paperwork.