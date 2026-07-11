ED raids Mumbai offices tied to Sangani in forex probe
Entertainment
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided Mumbai offices linked to Dharmesh Sangani, a film producer and co-founder of the Shekhar Suman Film Academy.
Sangani is accused of not reporting foreign assets, skipping export payments, and breaking India's foreign exchange rules.
The ED said it found secret stakes in companies abroad and undisclosed bank accounts.
Sangani allegedly threw phone, faces probes
Things got tense: Sangani allegedly tried to get rid of evidence by throwing his phone from the 13th floor, but ED officials still managed to grab it.
He is also connected to an old gold smuggling case in the UK and is under investigation by US Customs.
The probe is ongoing, so there could be more twists ahead.