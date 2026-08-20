ED seizes notes of Veena, Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, showing ₹20cr
Entertainment
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered handwritten notes belonging to Veena, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, detailing more than ₹20 crore in undisclosed financial transactions.
These notes were seized in May; all tied to an ongoing money laundering probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
Notes show ₹85L and SIM photo
The notes reportedly list names, amounts moved within India, and even funds sent abroad: about ₹85 lakh traced to Dubai.
Investigators also came across the photograph of a SIM card obtained in the name of another person for use in a Wi-Fi router, which adds more questions about the legitimacy of these deals.
The ED is still digging through the evidence to piece together the full story.