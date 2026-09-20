Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore controversy, condemns 'systemic injustice' in Gaza

Sheeran condemned the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, as "horrific" and called the situation in Gaza "unjustifiable."

He clarified that the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters and not him.

"My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone," he said at the start of Saturday's show.

"I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes and I'm so, so sorry for them."