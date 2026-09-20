Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore controversy, condemns 'systemic injustice' in Gaza
What's the story
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently addressed the massive controversy surrounding his tour, sparked by rapper Macklemore's pro-Palestinian comments. The rapper was dropped from the tour due to these remarks, leading to huge backlash. At a solo show in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sheeran expressed regret for his "mistakes." He also emphasized that he never intended to be an "activist musician" but found himself in a heated debate about "free speech and a complex political issue."
Statement
'My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone'
Sheeran condemned the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, as "horrific" and called the situation in Gaza "unjustifiable."
He clarified that the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters and not him.
"My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone," he said at the start of Saturday's show.
"I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes and I'm so, so sorry for them."
Position
'Not a political commentator of any kind'
Sheeran said, "Now, I want to address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand."
"I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division; about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue."
"And I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore."
Gaza conflict
'Heart has been broken by scale of devastation...'
The singer emphasized, "What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic, unjustifiable, and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children's lives, and this systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."
He added he is trying "to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times and listening and learning, because I do not know enough."
Gratitude
Sheeran got emotional during his speech
Sheeran got emotional during his speech, thanking the audience for their support.
"This concert is still a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views."
The singer also criticized the idea of venues "preapprove" content or performers, which was met with applause from the crowd.
Protests
Some protesters waved flags outside the venue
Meanwhile, outside the venue, some protesters waved flags, but the concert reportedly went on without major disruptions.
One protester named Cooper told the BBC that he came out "to support the struggle for" the Palestinian people.
"We need more people like Macklemore and other artists who have a voice, who have a public platform, to be able to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and their struggle for liberation."
Tour impact
Remaining tour dates scheduled as planned
Despite the controversy, Sheeran's remaining tour dates are scheduled with shows across North and South America.
While his last tour was one of the highest-grossing tours ever, some ticket prices for this show fell to $32 (£24), per the BBC.
Fans reported being able to get refunds on tickets, but Ticketmaster and concert promoter Messina Touring Group did not confirm if they were being reimbursed.
Controversy
Controversy began in early September
The controversy began in early September when Macklemore performed a song dedicated to pro-Palestinian protesters and referred to "genocide" in Gaza, a term Israel rejects.
He also stated that criticism of Israel was not aimed at "my Jewish brothers and sisters."
Messina Touring Group said Macklemore was dropped because some venues, such as Gillette Stadium in Boston, would refuse to let the concerts happen if he performed.