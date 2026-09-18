Ms. Rachel to match Macklemore's $1M Palestine donation
What's the story
YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel (Rachel Accurso) has announced her decision to match rapper Macklemore's $1 million donation to organizations aiding Palestinians. In a statement on Instagram, she highlighted the urgent need for such contributions, saying, "Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed, and children continue to be killed every day." She added that her donation would go to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.
Celebrity appeal
Accurso asked 'every wealthy white celebrity' to donate
Accurso, a children's entertainer with over 21 million YouTube subscribers, has been vocal about the hardships Gaza's young people face amid the ongoing onslaught by Israel.
She urged "every wealthy white celebrity" to match her donation and "speak out against the genocide in Gaza."
Donation details
Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour for pro-Palestine comments
Macklemore, who was recently dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour after advocating for Palestine during a concert, has pledged to donate all his earnings from the tour to organizations supporting Palestinians.
His comments sparked backlash from Israel-aligned groups.
In response, Sheeran clarified that the decision to fire Macklemore was made by stadium owners, including Gillette Stadium and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Meanwhile, Sheeran's supporting acts, including Finneas and Lukas Graham, have also left the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.