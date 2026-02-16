Ed Sheeran reveals why he doesn't use a phone anymore
Ed Sheeran just told fans at his Sydney concert that a copyright lawsuit back in 2015 made him give up his phone for good.
"In the last 11 years, if you've seen my name in the news it might be related to a lawsuit," he admitted, talking about being accused of copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.
The lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'
The legal fight started when the family of songwriter Ed Townsend claimed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud sounded too much like Gaye's classic.
The court even wanted to check Ed's old phone for evidence—but he'd stopped using it after that 2015 tour, so it was basically a time capsule full of old texts.
After years of back and forth, a jury finally sided with Sheeran.
Ed even wrote a song about it
The whole experience inspired Ed to write Old Phone for his 2025 album Play.
As he put it on stage: "I find whenever anything negative happens, I write a song about it and it somehow makes sense of that bad thing."
He even performed the track live for fans at the show.