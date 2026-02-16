Ed Sheeran reveals why he doesn't use a phone anymore Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Ed Sheeran just told fans at his Sydney concert that a copyright lawsuit back in 2015 made him give up his phone for good.

"In the last 11 years, if you've seen my name in the news it might be related to a lawsuit," he admitted, talking about being accused of copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.