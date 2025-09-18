Ed Sheeran announces collaboration with Karan Aujla

Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has confirmed his third collaboration with an Indian artist, Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla. The announcement was made during an interview with Nikita Kanda on BBC Asian Network on Wednesday, September 17. This comes after his earlier collaborations with Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh . The new track, which blends English and Punjabi, was filmed in New York and will be released in October.

Musical exploration 'Little bit of that' Reflecting on his journey into Punjabi music, Sheeran said, "The first time I sang in Punjabi was doing Lover (Diljit Dosanjh's song)." He added, "And I've just done a tune with Karan Aujla as well, where we've done like a little bit of that." The British singer-songwriter also praised the upcoming song with Aujla as an exciting continuation of his exploration of Punjabi music.

Language appreciation Sheeran on learning Punjabi Sheeran expressed his admiration for the Punjabi language, calling it a "melodic language" and "poetic." He shared his experience of learning Punjabi with Aujla, who pushed him to get his pronunciation right. "Like with Karan, sitting with him and him being like, 'No, you say it like this.' And I said, 'Be really really brutal with me.'"