Israel threatens to cut funding for Oscars's Ophir Awards

Culture minister's plan to start 'Israeli State Oscar'

Along with Best Picture, "The Sea" earned four more awards, among them Best Actor for 13-year-old Muhammad Ghazawi.

In response to the backlash, Culture Minister Miki Zohar plans to launch an "Israeli State Oscar" aimed at spotlighting films that highlight national values.

Legal experts say pulling support from the Ophirs may cross legal lines and limit creative freedom.

All this is happening as conflict in Gaza continues and over 1,000 filmmakers have called for a boycott of Israeli film institutions—showing just how closely art and politics are tied right now.