ED files chargesheet against influencer Sandeepa in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet against beauty influencer Sandeepa Virk and Amit Gupta alias Nageshwar Gupta in a money laundering case. The charge sheet was taken on record by the court on October 13, and Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin appeared for the ED. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 3 to consider the matter.

Allegations Virk accused of cheating and money laundering The ED has accused Virk of cheating and money laundering. She is said to have acquired property by making false promises and cheating. The agency claims she owns hyboocare.com, a website that supposedly sells FDA-approved beauty products. However, the products on this site are alleged to be non-existent. Virk was arrested on August 12.

Website scrutiny ED's search at multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai The ED had conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai on August 12 and 13. These were part of the ongoing investigation into Virk and her associates, who are alleged to have misled and defrauded individuals by soliciting money under false pretenses. The agency found that the website lacks a user registration option, has persistent payment gateway issues, limited social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and no transparent organizational details.

Associate's involvement Reliance Capital ex-director allegedly in touch with Virk The agency has alleged that Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, a former director of Reliance Capital Ltd, was regularly in touch with Virk. He was allegedly involved in illegal liaison work and the diversion of funds for personal benefit. The ED claims that public money of approximately ₹18 crore belonging to Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) was disbursed to Sethuraman by flouting prudent lending norms.