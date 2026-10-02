Eddie Murphy set to make scripted series debut with 'Chairman'
What's the story
Hollywood actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is all set to make his debut in a live-action scripted series with The Chairman. The upcoming drama series is being developed by Peacock and created by Matthew Weiner, the mind behind Mad Men, reported Deadline. However, plot details for The Chairman are yet to be revealed.
Career milestone
Murphy created two television shows in the '90s
Murphy, who began his career on Saturday Night Live and has appeared in roughly 40 movies since his feature debut in 48 Hrs., has never headlined a scripted series.
The Chairman will thus be his first leading role in a scripted show.
He had previously created two television shows in the 1990s: the animated comedy The PJs for Fox and The Royal Family for CBS.
Weiner's involvement
Weiner will serve as executive producer for 'The Chairman'
Weiner is not only writing but also executive producing The Chairman.
This series marks his return to scripted TV after The Romanoffs, which was released by Amazon Prime Video in 2018.
The Chairman is produced by 101 Studios and Universal Television.
The David Glasser-run 101 Studios has previously produced series such as Landman and MobLand.
Recent works
A look at Murphy and Weiner's careers
Murphy was recently seen in the documentary Being Eddie, helmed by Angus Wall and released last year.
His recent films include The Pickup, released through Prime Video last year, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024).
He's also set to appear in Shrek 5 next year.
Meanwhile, Weiner is known for his work as a writer and executive producer on HBO's acclaimed series The Sopranos before creating Mad Men, which ran for seven seasons.