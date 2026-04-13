Editors's Union clears Raghav in 'Jana Nayagan' leak, CBFC delay Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

The Editors's Union has set the record straight: editor Pradeep E. Raghav had nothing to do with the Jana Nayagan film leak.

The incident was suspected to have happened during post-production, and the movie's January 9, 2026 release date has been pushed back indefinitely due to some certification issues with the CBFC.

On top of that, some certification issues with the CBFC are still hanging over the film.