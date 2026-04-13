Editors's Union clears Raghav in 'Jana Nayagan' leak, CBFC delay
Entertainment
The Editors's Union has set the record straight: editor Pradeep E. Raghav had nothing to do with the Jana Nayagan film leak.
The incident was suspected to have happened during post-production, and the movie's January 9, 2026 release date has been pushed back indefinitely due to some certification issues with the CBFC.
On top of that, some certification issues with the CBFC are still hanging over the film.
KVN Productions warns 'Jana Nayagan' piracy
After scenes from Jana Nayagan were leaked and spread online by unknown sources, KVN Productions LLP warned that sharing or downloading this content, even on WhatsApp or YouTube, is illegal and traceable.
They're serious about protecting their work and have said anyone involved in piracy could face legal consequences.