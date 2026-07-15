Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' may change release date

The decision to change Eetha's release date comes amid a crowded last week of August with four films scheduled for release, including Yash's Toxic.

"There is chatter in the trade that the producers of Eetha want to avoid a clash with Toxic."

"Both films are expected to be major box-office performers, while Eetha has the potential to enjoy an exceptional run in Maharashtra...In the event of a clash, the business of both films could get divided in this crucial market."