Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' may change release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated period drama, Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, may not be released on its scheduled date of August 28. According to a Bollywood Hungama source, "Maddock Films are wondering whether to prepone the release or postpone." "However, it is clear that they don't plan to bring the film on the original release date, August 28." "In a few days, they are expected to make an official announcement on the change of release date."
Strategic move
'Eetha' producers want to avoid clash with 'Toxic'
The decision to change Eetha's release date comes amid a crowded last week of August with four films scheduled for release, including Yash's Toxic.
"There is chatter in the trade that the producers of Eetha want to avoid a clash with Toxic."
"Both films are expected to be major box-office performers, while Eetha has the potential to enjoy an exceptional run in Maharashtra...In the event of a clash, the business of both films could get divided in this crucial market."
Film details
More about 'Eetha'
Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.
The movie tells the story of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, who earned the title of 'Tamasha Samradni' from the Maharashtra government and was awarded Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub.