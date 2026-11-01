'Eetha' secures ₹90cr PVR Inox distribution deal before release
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor's next film, Eetha, just scored a huge ₹90 crore distribution deal with PVR Inox, even before its release on December 4, 2026.
The movie is already turning heads for its fresh story about Tamasha artists and Kapoor's new avatar.
This early deal signals big confidence in the film's box office potential.
'Eetha' marks 1st Kapoor Utekar collaboration
Eetha marks Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration with director Laxman Utekar and features a cast including Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav.
The trailer has been getting love for its Marathi cultural touch and unique concept, plus Ajay-Atul are handling the music.
With all this hype (and that big deal), Eetha is shaping up to be one of 2026's most anticipated women-led films.