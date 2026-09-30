Eggers releases 20-minute 'Werwulf' sneak peek, Taylor-Johnson speaks Middle English
Entertainment
Director Robert Eggers just dropped a 20-minute sneak peek of Werwulf, his new film set in the gritty, rain-soaked 1300s.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a man cursed to become a werewolf, with all the dialogue delivered in Middle English for extra medieval vibes.
'Werwulf' preview shows Taylor-Johnson's transformation
The preview opens with Taylor-Johnson's intense transformation scene, setting up his character's struggle.
We also see a heartfelt moment with his wife (played by Lily-Rose Depp), hinting at family tension.
Ralph Ineson and Willem Dafoe join as part of a royal mission to hunt down an evil werewolf. Dafoe leads the charge on the king's orders.
Werwulf hits theaters December 25 and Focus also just launched a Werwulf alternate reality game for fans who want to dive deeper.