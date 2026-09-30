Eggers releases 20-minute 'Werwulf' sneak peek, Taylor-Johnson speaks Middle English

The preview opens with Taylor-Johnson's intense transformation scene, setting up his character's struggle.

We also see a heartfelt moment with his wife (played by Lily-Rose Depp), hinting at family tension.

Ralph Ineson and Willem Dafoe join as part of a royal mission to hunt down an evil werewolf. Dafoe leads the charge on the king's orders.

Werwulf hits theaters December 25 and Focus also just launched a Werwulf alternate reality game for fans who want to dive deeper.