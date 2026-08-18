Eight foot rat snake spotted at Khan's Mannat Bandra West
Entertainment
An eight-foot-long Indian rat snake made a surprise appearance at Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, in Bandra West, Mumbai.
The snake was spotted under a staircase in the courtyard Monday evening around 8pm prompting a call to snake rescuer Vicky Dubey after two snakes were seen together.
Vicky Dubey, forest officials release snake
Dubey and forest department officials found the nonvenomous snake hiding under a staircase in the courtyard.
They safely caught it and released it back into its natural habitat, following all protocols.
The second snake managed to slip away during the rescue.
Celebrity homes in Mumbai attract wildlife
Earlier this year, a similar scene played out at Salman Khan's place when another snake was rescued.
Turns out, celebrity homes in Mumbai often get unexpected wildlife guests.