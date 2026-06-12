Eisenberg declines 'The Social Reckoning' role citing fans' Zuckerberg comparisons Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Jesse Eisenberg isn't returning as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning, the follow-up to The Social Network.

Despite being director Aaron Sorkin's top pick, Eisenberg turned it down because he was uncomfortable with fans constantly comparing him to the real Zuckerberg, a detail Sorkin shared in a recent Vanity Fair chat.