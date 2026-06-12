Eisenberg declines 'The Social Reckoning' role citing fans' Zuckerberg comparisons
Entertainment
Jesse Eisenberg isn't returning as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning, the follow-up to The Social Network.
Despite being director Aaron Sorkin's top pick, Eisenberg turned it down because he was uncomfortable with fans constantly comparing him to the real Zuckerberg, a detail Sorkin shared in a recent Vanity Fair chat.
Strong leads 'The Social Reckoning'
After Eisenberg said no, Jeremy Strong landed the lead role and jumped right in.
The movie dives into Facebook's biggest scandals, like harmful algorithms and special treatment for high-profile users.
Sorkin praised Strong's dedication: "[I] followed his lead."
The first trailer just dropped on June 11.