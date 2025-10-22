Harshvardhan-Sonam's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' opens well; earns ₹8.5cr

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's latest release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has opened to a promising start at the box office . The film reportedly earned ₹8.5 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Despite facing stiff competition from Thamma , which was released on the same day, the musical-drama managed to attract audiences with its notable storyline and strong performances.

Occupancy details 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat': Day 1 occupancy report The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 37.75% on Tuesday, with the turnout during afternoon shows at 46.34%. The morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 19.76%, while evening shows witnessed a slight increase to 47.16%. Night show occupancy is yet to be reported, but these figures indicate a steady interest in the film throughout the day.

Film details Everything to know about the film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri, who also co-wrote the film with Mushtaq Sheikh. The movie is produced by Dinesh Jain, Anshul Garg, and Raghav Sharma under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. The film features Shaad Randhawa and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Described as an intense romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of obsessive romance and love-hate relationships.