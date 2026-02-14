'Ek Din' poster: Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan promise magical, gentle romance
What's the story
A new poster of the upcoming film Ek Din was unveiled on Saturday, featuring lead actors Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The image captures a sweet, dreamy moment between the two characters in a quiet supermarket setting, with Pallavi holding a muffin with a lit candle. The film marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan, known for classics like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
Film details
Film produced by Aamir Khan
Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Khan, Mansoor, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: "All it takes is Ek Din. Teaser out now Watch #EkDin only in theaters on 1st May 2026."
Career highlights
Upcoming projects of Pallavi and Khan
While Khan was last seen in Loveyapa, Pallavi's last appearance was in Thandel. She will be next seen in Ramayana: Part 1, a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Meanwhile, after Ek Din, Khan will headline Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah Bhatia.