'Ek Din' poster: Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan promise magical, gentle romance

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Khan, Mansoor, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: "All it takes is Ek Din. Teaser out now Watch #EkDin only in theaters on 1st May 2026."

Career highlights

Upcoming projects of Pallavi and Khan

While Khan was last seen in Loveyapa, Pallavi's last appearance was in Thandel. She will be next seen in Ramayana: Part 1, a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, with Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Meanwhile, after Ek Din, Khan will headline Ragini MMS 3 with Tamannaah Bhatia.