Junaid-Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din': 'Khwaab Dekhoon' song showcases pure romance
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has released its latest song Khwaab Dekhoon. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain, the track delves deeper into the budding romance between characters played by Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The track is composed by Ram Sampath with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.
Song details
A gentle and soothing track
The song is set against stunning snowy landscapes, symbolizing the growing love between the lead pair. It depicts a shy and gentle Khan falling for the lively and enchanting Pallavi, resulting in a kind of pure romance rarely seen today. The song is recorded and mixed by Amey Wadibhasme, with Vrashal Chavan playing the role of music supervisor.
Twitter Post
See the glimpse of the song here
Where dreams feel real and moments feel magical, Khwaab Dekhoon out now.— Zee
Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026@Sai_Pallavi92#JunaidKhan
Directed by: @sunilpandeyis
Written by: @snehadesaiofficial @spandan_mishra007
Produced by: @aparnapurohit#MansoorKhan#AamirKhan… pic.twitter.com/tcmdUgpKg2
Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) March 26, 2026
Film details
More about the film
Ek Din marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with Mansoor Khan after a long time, reviving one of Hindi cinema's most beloved creative partnerships. They have previously given us memorable movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film will be released in theaters on May 1.