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Home / News / Entertainment News / Junaid-Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din': 'Khwaab Dekhoon' song showcases pure romance
Junaid-Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din': 'Khwaab Dekhoon' song showcases pure romance

Junaid-Sai Pallavi's 'Ek Din': 'Khwaab Dekhoon' song showcases pure romance

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 26, 2026
04:51 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, has released its latest song Khwaab Dekhoon. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain, the track delves deeper into the budding romance between characters played by Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. The track is composed by Ram Sampath with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Song details

A gentle and soothing track

The song is set against stunning snowy landscapes, symbolizing the growing love between the lead pair. It depicts a shy and gentle Khan falling for the lively and enchanting Pallavi, resulting in a kind of pure romance rarely seen today. The song is recorded and mixed by Amey Wadibhasme, with Vrashal Chavan playing the role of music supervisor.

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See the glimpse of the song here

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Film details

More about the film

Ek Din marks the reunion of Aamir Khan with Mansoor Khan after a long time, reviving one of Hindi cinema's most beloved creative partnerships. They have previously given us memorable movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film will be released in theaters on May 1.

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