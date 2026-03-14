'Ek Din' post-production keeps Aamir busy on 61st birthday

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned 61 on Saturday. While fans and industry colleagues are showering him with birthday wishes, the actor is reportedly spending his special day working on the post-production of Ek Din. The romantic film, produced by Khan, stars his son Junaid Khan in the lead role alongside Sai Pallavi .

Celebration details Here's more about his subdued birthday celebration Unlike last year when Khan hosted a grand event for the media and introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the guests, this year he has reportedly opted for a more subdued celebration. A source close to the actor told Zoom, "The 61st birthday is a little different for Aamir Khan this year. Despite choosing a celebration, the superstar is completely tied up with the post-production work for Ek Din."

Promotion efforts Khan responds to 'Ek Din,' 'Saiyaara' comparison Khan has been actively promoting Ek Din. In a recent interview with Variety India, he responded to fans comparing the film to Saiyaara by stating that Ek Din is a "completely different movie." The film, an official Hindi remake of the Thai film One Day, will hit theaters on May 1. It is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra and directed by Sunil Pandey.

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