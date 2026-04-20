'Ek Din' team to stage SNDT College concert April 26
Entertainment
The Ek Din crew is kicking off the excitement with a live music event, Ek Din ki Mehfil, happening April 26 at SNDT College in Mumbai.
Expect performances from the film's team, including Aamir Khan, Sai Pallavi (making her Hindi debut), Junaid Khan, and composer Ram Sampath, giving fans an early taste of the movie's emotional vibe.
'Ek Din' to release May 1
Directed by Sunil Pandey and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din is a Hindi romantic drama adapted from the Thai film One Day.
The story follows a man quietly in love with his coworker, set against beautiful Sapporo scenery.
The film lands in theaters May 1, 2026.