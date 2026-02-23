'Ek Din' teaser: Junaid-Sai's gentle romance set against snowy Japan

Everything to know about the film

Directed by Sunil Pandey, "Ek Din" is an Indian remake of the Thai film "One Day." The screenplay comes from Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit (marking Aamir's reunion with Mansoor Khan), it features music by Ram Sampath with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

The film hits theaters on May 1, 2026.