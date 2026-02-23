'Ek Din' teaser: Junaid-Sai's gentle romance set against snowy Japan
Entertainment
The "Ek Din" teaser just dropped, giving a first look at Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's gentle romance set against snowy Japan.
With the tagline "Some stories don't need time," we see quick glimpses of their sweet moments—like Rohan complimenting her—and the two sharing an emotional hug.
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Sunil Pandey, "Ek Din" is an Indian remake of the Thai film "One Day." The screenplay comes from Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.
Produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit (marking Aamir's reunion with Mansoor Khan), it features music by Ram Sampath with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.
The film hits theaters on May 1, 2026.