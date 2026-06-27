Costume designer Eka Lakhani calls joining the Academy an 'honor'

Career path

How Lakhani started her career

Lakhani's journey into cinema started with a solid base in fashion. After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she began her career as a fashion stylist for top publications and celebrities. Over the years, Lakhani has established herself as one of India's most respected costume designers. Her filmography includes Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, Dunki, Sanju, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mardaani 3, and OK Jaanu, among others.