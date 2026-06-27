Costume designer Eka Lakhani calls joining the Academy an 'honor'
What's the story
Eka Lakhani, a celebrated Indian costume designer and celebrity stylist, has been invited to join the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which is responsible for the Oscars. This honor comes over four decades after iconic costume designer Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Academy Award for Gandhi in 1983.
Reaction
'It's an honor to join a community of artists...'
Expressing her excitement, Lakhani told Hindustan Times, "I've been a lifelong fan of cinema, and as a costume designer from India, this invitation feels incredibly special." "It's an honor to join a community of artists I've admired for years, and it's a privilege to contribute to the Academy's process while continuing to discover and celebrate the very best of world cinema."
Career path
How Lakhani started her career
Lakhani's journey into cinema started with a solid base in fashion. After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she began her career as a fashion stylist for top publications and celebrities. Over the years, Lakhani has established herself as one of India's most respected costume designers. Her filmography includes Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, Dunki, Sanju, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mardaani 3, and OK Jaanu, among others.
Indian representation
Other Indian professionals invited to join the Academy
Lakhani is among several other Indian artists who have recently been invited to the Academy. Others include Vishal Bhardwaj, Deepa Bhatia, Dilip Shankar, A. Sreekar Prasad, Disney animator Avneet Kaur, Farah Khan (production expert), Rajesh Ramachandran, and Becky Graham.