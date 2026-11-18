Ekambaram's 'Varuvaaiy' is 1st Tamil song nominated at Grammys
Big moment for Tamil music: Devan Ekambaram's track Varuvaaiy, featuring Susha, is officially the first-ever Tamil song to get a Grammy nomination.
It's up for Best Global Music Performance at the 69th Grammys in Los Angeles this February; definitely a proud milestone for Indian music fans everywhere.
'Varuvaaiy' will face Shakira and Kidjo
Ekambaram, who's worked on over 500 film soundtracks since his AR Rahman debut, teamed up with rising star Susha, pianist Anil Srinivasan, and slide guitarist Prakash Sontakke for this song inspired by Subramania Bharati's poetry.
Varuvaaiy will go head-to-head with tracks from global icons like Shakira and Angelique Kidjo, putting Tamil music right in the international spotlight.