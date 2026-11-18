Ekambaram, who's worked on over 500 film soundtracks since his AR Rahman debut, teamed up with rising star Susha, pianist Anil Srinivasan, and slide guitarist Prakash Sontakke for this song inspired by Subramania Bharati's poetry.

Varuvaaiy will go head-to-head with tracks from global icons like Shakira and Angelique Kidjo, putting Tamil music right in the international spotlight.