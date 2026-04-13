'Eken Babu' returns 'Purulia-e Pakrao' on Hoichoi Premium April 15 Entertainment Apr 13, 2026

Bengali detective fans, rejoice: Eken Babu returns for a ninth season called Purulia-e Pakrao, streaming on Hoichoi Premium from April 15, 2026.

Anirban Chakrabarti is back as the lovable and quirky Eken Babu, this time diving into a new mystery in Purulia involving a missing person, an unexplained death, and a stolen artifact.

The trailer hints at plenty of twists and classic Eken humor.