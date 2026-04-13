'Eken Babu' returns 'Purulia-e Pakrao' on Hoichoi Premium April 15
Entertainment
Bengali detective fans, rejoice: Eken Babu returns for a ninth season called Purulia-e Pakrao, streaming on Hoichoi Premium from April 15, 2026.
Anirban Chakrabarti is back as the lovable and quirky Eken Babu, this time diving into a new mystery in Purulia involving a missing person, an unexplained death, and a stolen artifact.
The trailer hints at plenty of twists and classic Eken humor.
Chatterjee directs 'Eken Babu' IMDb 8
Directed by Surajit Chatterjee and featuring Suhotra Mukhopadhyay (Bapi) and Somak Ghosh (Pramatha), the show continues its tradition of blending comedy with clever mysteries.
With an IMDb rating of eight, Eken Babu so expect more witty sleuthing and fun in this latest chapter.