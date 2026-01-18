'Eko' art director explains the "magazine from the future" goof
In the film Eko, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a magazine cover dated February 2025 in a scene with Sandeep Pradeep's character, Pius—a funny slip.
The film's art director, Sajeesh Thamarassery, addressed the mix-up after it was highlighted by a YouTube channel.
Despite this tiny error, Eko has been praised for its strong storytelling and authentic vibe.
How the prop ended up in the film—and what went into making Eko look real
Thamarassery said he starts work on the Mlaathi Chettathi set 19 days before shooting and described creating many fabricated items for Eko.
With only 19 days to prep detailed sets like Mlaathi Chettathi's house, his team got creative—using fiber to fake granite and piecing together branches to make trees.
Even with tight deadlines and challenges, they paid close attention to details like vintage tins and bottles to keep things feeling real on screen.