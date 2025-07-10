Ektaa Kapoor discusses revival of classic show

Original series ran from 2000 to 2008

The original series was a massive hit from 2000 to 2008, known for breaking social taboos and empowering women.

This reboot mixes nostalgia with fresh takes on modern family life and parenting—plus, expect cameos from Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna for extra throwback vibes.

Even if you missed it the first time, this revival aims to connect with both old fans and new viewers alike.