Next Article
Ektaa Kapoor discusses revival of classic show
The legendary family drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is back after 25 years.
Ektaa R Kapoor brings the show to Star Plus and JioCinema from July 29, with Smriti Irani returning as Tulsi Virani alongside familiar faces like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan.
Original series ran from 2000 to 2008
The original series was a massive hit from 2000 to 2008, known for breaking social taboos and empowering women.
This reboot mixes nostalgia with fresh takes on modern family life and parenting—plus, expect cameos from Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna for extra throwback vibes.
Even if you missed it the first time, this revival aims to connect with both old fans and new viewers alike.