Tiger Shroff concludes filming for 'Baaghi 4'
Tiger Shroff just wrapped filming for Baaghi 4 and shared the news with fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.
He hinted at how intense the shoot was, saying he had "never bled as much" for any other film.
Looks like he really gave it his all for this one.
Baaghi 4 set to release on September 5
The fourth Baaghi movie hits theaters on September 5.
Directed by A Harsha, known for his work in Kannada cinema, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt.
The franchise is famous for its high-energy action and Tiger's martial arts moves—so expect plenty of that again!